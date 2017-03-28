5 Charged After Drugs Found Behind Boston Restaurant Counter

Five people are facing charges after Boston police discovered drugs behind the counter of a Charlestown restaurant.

Rafael Pimental, 46, Juan Guerrero-Torres, 28, Matea Sanchez, 60, Rosselys Pimental-Melo, 23, and Ada Mejia-Mejia, 40 - all of Charlestown - are facing drug charges.

Officers responded to D’Rafa Restaurant at 156 Bunker Hill St. on Monday afternoon following an investigation that culminated in the execution of several search warrants.

Police seized a half kilogram of Fentanyl, 29 plastic bags of cocaine/crack cocaine, 10 plastic bags of heroin and $7,144 in cash.

It was not immediately clear when the suspects would appear in court or if they have attorneys.

Operations at the restaurant have been shut down due to the imminent health hazard.