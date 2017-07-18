5 Accused of Refusing to Leave Conn. Gov's Office | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut

Connecticut

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

5 Accused of Refusing to Leave Conn. Gov's Office

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Accused of Refusing to Leave Conn. Gov's Office
    NBCConnecticut.com
    File photo

    Five people were arrested and charged with trespassing at the state Capitol for refusing to leave Gov. Dannel Malloy’s office, according to State Capitol Police.

    State Capitol Police said they responded at 12:15 p.m. after receiving a complaint that people were refusing to leave the governor’s office and arrested five people from West Hartford, West Haven, Unionville, Windsor and Norwich, who were charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

    Police issued summons and all five people who were charged were released on a promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court on July 26.


    Published 56 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices