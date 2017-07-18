5 Accused of Refusing to Leave Conn. Gov's Office

Five people were arrested and charged with trespassing at the state Capitol for refusing to leave Gov. Dannel Malloy’s office, according to State Capitol Police.

State Capitol Police said they responded at 12:15 p.m. after receiving a complaint that people were refusing to leave the governor’s office and arrested five people from West Hartford, West Haven, Unionville, Windsor and Norwich, who were charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

Police issued summons and all five people who were charged were released on a promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court on July 26.



