Seven snowmobilers, including two children, were rescued Saturday evening in Pittsburg, New Hampshire after getting stuck in off-trail snow.

The group of family and friends called for help around 6 p.m., stating they were in need of help after getting stuck on a steep grade off Stub Hill Pond, according to the NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief.

They say the group, which included a 12 and 13-year-old, ultimately decided to leave behind their vehicles and follow the trail back uphill on foot.

Rescue crews were able to make cell phone contact about an hour later then found the group around 8 p.m. walking along a trail near Stub Hill Pond.

The group was returned to their rental unit. There were no injuries.

The group leader was issued a citation for operating a snowmobile off the maintained trail system.

Plans were made to retrieve the snowmobiles Sunday morning.