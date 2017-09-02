77-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Crash

A 77-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a truck in Greene, Maine.

Richard Bean, 77, of Turner, was transported to Central Maine Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Maine State Police, the crash took place at the intersection of North River and Church Hill roads.

Bean was struck by a pickup truck which pulled out of a parking lot and into the path of the motorcycle.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Bean was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.