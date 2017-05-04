8-Year-Old Rescued From Tree

An 8-year-old boy was rescued from a tree in Woodbridge thanks to the town's fire department.

The boy was about 50 feet high, nearly 4 feet away from the top of the tree on Richard Sweet Road, the fire department said.

It took about 25 minutes to get the boy safely out of the tree, fire officials said.

After being checked by paramedics, he was released to his parents.

Woodbridge Volunteer Fire Department said they used a new 100-foot tower truck that was purchased through donations. The truck was put into service this week.

They said without the new fire truck, they would have had to call surrounding towns for assistance.



