9 People, Including Children, Rescued From Fire

Several Hospitalized After Fire in New Britain

Firefighters rescued nine people, including children, who were trapped in a fire at Dublin Hills Condo complex in New Britain on Friday morning and members of two families were taken to the hospital.

The raging two-alarm fire broke out at 3:20 a.m. at 220 Lasalle St.

All nine victims were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown., according to fire officials.

Officials said the fire started on the kitchen area of the first floor of apartment B6. The two adults and four children who live in that apartment have been released from the hospital.

The fire also spread to unit B5 because there was no firewall between the two units.

Firefighters rescued a couple and their disabled adult daughter from that apartment and the residents' injuries are described a serious, according to New Britain officials. One man suffered burns and remains hospitalized.

One resident described hearing a large boom and seeing flames everywhere.

Fire crews from West Hartford and Hartford were called in to provide mutual aid for fire station coverage in the city.

Officials said one fire hydrant was frozen, which caused a brief delay, but the fire was extinguished in 45 minutes.

Officials said Section 8 housing inspected the smoke detectors Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.