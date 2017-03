Police are searching for a 93-year-old woman from Coventry who went missing on Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Eleanor Dannolfo who was last seen wearing a blue winter coat, light pink long sleeve shirt with a blue and white shirt over it.

Dannolfo is described as 5 feet tall, 130 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coventry Police at (860) 742-7331.