It appears that in death, Aaron Hernandez may be a free man, at least legally speaking.

The apparent suicide of the former NFL player, who had been acquitted in a 2012 double murder last week, may have vacated his conviction in the 2013 death of Odin Lloyd, according to NBC Boston/necn legal editor Randy Chapman.

"There is a doctrine that says when a conviction is not final, if somebody dies while the appeal is pending, that the case is then dropped," he said.

He referred to the case of John Salvey, who was convicted of murder outside an abortion clinic in 1996, but then committed suicide. His murder conviction was reversed and charges were dismissed.

The civil case against Hernandez is also likely to be dropped, Chapman said.

Chapman also said prisoners at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, where the former New England Patriots tight end was incarcerated, are not monitored all day long unless they're on suicide watch.

"If he was on watch, there might have been greater measures, but it sounds like he was in general population, but if someone wants to do this, which we have seen in the past, barricading his cell, it is certainly capable and it does happen," he said.

Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet attached to his cell window just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at UMass Leominster.

Video NFL Players React to Death of Aaron Hernandez

Chapman also weighed in on Hernandez's mental state leading to his death.

"This is so unique that someone would be convicted of one murder then acquitted of another," he said. "You would think that he would have a greater level of hope. Earlier on it would seem like he would have done something like this."