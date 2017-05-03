Aaron Hernandez SUV Pulled From Auction

The SUV that Aaron Hernandez was inside when he allegedly shot two men to death has been taken off of Ebay.

The Boston Globe reports that the Toyota 4Runner had garnered over $100,000 in bids before the listing was taken down on Tuesday. The listing also included a framed jersey autographed by the ex-New England Patriots player.

Prosecutors say Hernandez was riding in the front passenger seat when he shot and killed Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu in 2012. He was aquitted of the murder charges in April.

The seller, Buddy Clair, owner of Westford Auto Sales, told The Boston Globe that he doesn't know why the listing was taken down.







