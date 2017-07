A body has been discovered under a dock in the water in Amesbury, Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of an adult white male has been discovered under a dock in the water in Amesbury, Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday.

Amesbury police said officers were on the scene at 2 Pleasant Valley Rd.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.