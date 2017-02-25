Patchy morning fog, afternoon showers with a few downpours by the evening. Thunder is possible. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Another day of record warmth across New England!

Boston beat the old record of 65°, which was set in 1930. The official high temperature at Logan Airport was 69°. This is the third consecutive record high temperature set in Boston and the fourth time we’ve hit over 60° in a row during the month of February.

Seasonable air will return Sunday, but not before we see a line of showers and thunderstorms. We just missed out on some significant severe weather. Tornado warnings were issued in parts of New York and Pennsylvania. We’ve been watching the severe weather reports. A tornado warned thunderstorm even blew a roof off a home near Scranton, Pennsylvania. If this front was two hours faster, parts of our area would have seen severe weather.

Showers and thunderstorms will exit by 2 a.m. for most of New England. Southerly winds will shift to the northwest and temperatures will begin to fall. Winds will increase and gusts may climb to 35 MPH. Wind chills will drop into the 20s for most of the area on Sunday.

Temperatures will bounce around throughout the week. We aren’t expecting any record warmth, but some 50s are possible for Wednesday through Friday. One week from today it turns very cold. High temperatures will barely get to freezing.