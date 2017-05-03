Another Fan Tossed For Using Racial Slur at Fenway Park

For the second time in a week, Red Sox officials say a racial slur was used at Boston's Fenway park during a game.

In a statement, Sox officials said the comment was made during Tuesday night's Sox-Orioles game.

"It was reported to Red Sox security that a racial slur was used in a comment from one fan to another fan. The offending individual was promptly ejected from the ballpark, and has since been notified they are no longer welcome at Fenway Park," the statement read.

The slur came after Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said someone in the crowd threw a bag of peanuts at him and "called the N-word a handful of times" during Monday night's game. That fan was also removed from the ballpark.

Sox officials said they will not tolerate the use of racial slurs at Fenway and have apologized to those affected.

"There is no place for racial epithets at Fenway Park, in baseball, or in our society. The Red Sox have turned the matter over to the Boston Police Department, who will further investigate with their civil rights unit and determine whether it merits further action," said Sox officials.