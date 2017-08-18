Police are investigating a series of threatening anti-police graffiti images found throughout the town of Maynard, Massachusetts.

Sometime between 11 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday, police said three anti-police messages were spray painted in locations across town.

One, located at CVS on Main Street, read "Down to Die." Another, behind the Paper Store on Nason Street, said "Kill Pigs." The third, "Kill Cops Now," was left at the Mill and Main complex on Main Street.

"These are extremely disturbing messages that we are taking very seriously," Maynard Police Chief Mark Dubois said. "This is no simple prank. It's a threat not only to this department, but to the community as a whole."

He said whoever is behind the graffiti will be held responsible "to the fullest extent of the law."

Anyone with information about the anti-police messages is asked to contact Detective Daniel Bodwell at 978-897-1011, ext. 1029.