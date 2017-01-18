Massachusetts police are searching for the men who robbed a New Bedford convenience store on Tuesday night. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Massachusetts police are searching for the men who robbed a New Bedford convenience store on Tuesday night.

The two masked men were caught on surveillance video entering the Cedars Convenience store, one of them flashing a gun.

The men made their way to the register where they stole the cash inside, and then grabbed dozens of packs of cigarettes.

One of the suspects can be seen stuffing the cigarettes into a backpack while the other held a gun to the clerk’s head.

The men then made their way around the store, stealing food from the shelves, still holding a gun to the clerk.

At one point, the man holding the gun tried to get the clerk to get to the ground.

The men finally fled the store on foot.

The store owner said the clerk is OK, but scared.