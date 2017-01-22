New Hampshire police are searching for the man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a store in Belmont on Saturday night.

Police received a 911 call from a clerk at the Penguin Market on Laconia Road at about 11 p.m. saying a man had entered the store, flashed a gun and demanded cash.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video fleeing from the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said the store was about to close and no customers were inside. The clerk was not hurt in the incident.

The robber was described as being between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, and between 180-200 pounds. His face was hidden and he was wearing gloves and all black at the time of the incident.

Police searched the neighborhood with a K9 crew but could not find the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Belmont Police department at 603-267-8350.