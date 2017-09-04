Arrest Made in Brighton Hit-and-Run

Two English students from Japan were badly injured after being struck by a car that then left the scene in Brighton on Sunday night. (Published Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017)

An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run which left two people in Brighton, Massachusetts with serious injuries Sunday night.

According to Boston Police, a 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody Monday morning.

A man who was by the intersection where the crash occurred said he saw the light change colors and the driver of the vehicle increase speed to make it through.

Speaking to NBC Boston, Bill Taylor, a friend of the victims, said they are both Japanese students at Education first in their early twenties.

Both women had apparently just stepped off of a bus, headed back to their dorm after dinner, at the time of the accident.

A van was located about half a mile from the crash and taped off by police. The front of the van was badly damaged and the airbags had been deployed.

The van belonged to a small business, Crimson Bikes in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The owner of the company contacted Boston Police after seeing his van on the news wanting to report the vehicle stolen. The company also made a statement to the public on twitter.

The Juvenile is being charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, failure to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk, and operating a vehicle without a license, among other charges.

