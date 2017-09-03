Arrest Made in Brockton Arson - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Arrest Made in Brockton Arson

Seven people were inside the home, asleep, when the fire started

By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Arrest Made in Brockton Arson

    A man is in custody for committing arson after a Brockton, Massachusetts residence caught fire early Sunday morning.

    Authorities said that Yvetteau Devilme, the 50-year-old estranged husband of the owner of the Packard Way residence where the blaze occurred, is charged with arson of a dwelling, seven counts of attempted murder, and malicious destruction of property.

    The attempted murder charges are apparently because seven people were inside the home, asleep, at 2:24 a.m. when the fire started.

    Devilme will be prosecuted by the Plymouth County District Attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices