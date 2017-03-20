Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, say an arrest has been made in connection with the homicide of a teacher’s aide back in February.

Worcester police say 49-year-old Sandra Hehir, a middle school instructional assistant, was found dead on the floor of her Congress Street home around 11:15 a.m. on February 5.

A resident of the building found the body. An autopsy determined the cause of death was homicide by strangulation.

Following investigation, a 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with her murder.

His name will not be released until he is arraigned in court Monday.