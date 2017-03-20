Arrest Made in Murder of Worcester, Mass. Teacher's Aide | NECN
Arrest Made in Murder of Worcester, Mass. Teacher's Aide

By Tim Jones

    Worcester Police

    Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, say an arrest has been made in connection with the homicide of a teacher’s aide back in February.

    Worcester police say 49-year-old Sandra Hehir, a middle school instructional assistant, was found dead on the floor of her Congress Street home around 11:15 a.m. on February 5.

    A resident of the building found the body. An autopsy determined the cause of death was homicide by strangulation.

    Following investigation, a 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with her murder.

    His name will not be released until he is arraigned in court Monday. 

