Arrest Made in Shooting of 9-Year-Old in Boston

An arrest has been made in the October shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Boston that left the victim paralyzed.
Boston police say Dominique Jerard Finch, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for the Oct. 9 shooting on Annunciation Road in Roxbury.
The shooting happened during what neighbors said was a birthday party that lasted into the early morning hours.
Finch is facing multiple charges, including assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
It wasn’t immediately known when Finch will appear in court.
Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago