Arrest Made in Shooting of 9-Year-Old in Boston

Boston police say Dominique Jerard Finch, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for the shooting on Annunciation Road in Roxbury

By Tim Jones

    An arrest has been made in the October shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Boston that left the victim paralyzed.

    Boston police say Dominique Jerard Finch, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for the Oct. 9 shooting on Annunciation Road in Roxbury.

    The shooting happened during what neighbors said was a birthday party that lasted into the early morning hours.

    Finch is facing multiple charges, including assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

    It wasn’t immediately known when Finch will appear in court.

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

