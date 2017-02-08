Arrest Made in Shooting of 9-Year-Old in Boston

An arrest has been made in the October shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Boston that left the victim paralyzed.

Boston police say Dominique Jerard Finch, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for the Oct. 9 shooting on Annunciation Road in Roxbury.

The shooting happened during what neighbors said was a birthday party that lasted into the early morning hours.

Finch is facing multiple charges, including assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police Investigate Shooting of 9-Year-Old

Authorities are looking for two men seen in surveillance footage opening fire on children at a Boston playground, leaving a 9-year-old girl injured. (Published Monday, Oct. 10, 2016)

It wasn’t immediately known when Finch will appear in court.