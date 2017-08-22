Police in Taunton, Massachusetts, say a man is facing multiple charges after allegedly imposing a police officer and following a woman for several months.

Kevin Cook, 46, of Berkley, is facing charges of impersonating a police officer, criminal harassment, possession of burglarious tools and disturbing the peace.

Police say a distraught woman entered the police department Monday, saying a man showed her a police badge and that she believed he was following her.

She said she first met the man several months ago at a Target store's Starbucks, and that he would be at the location almost every time she was there. The man showed a badge and she said she felt safer thinking he was an officer.

The unplanned meetings continued, despite her going on different days and at different times. He would often park near her vehicle and his own vehicle was outfitted with police equipment.

The woman tried going to another Starbucks, where she encountered the man once again. She also noticed that his conversations become more sexual in nature.

She went to police after this encounter and said the man was still at the Starbucks at the time of her report. Responding officers found the vehicle and said it displayed an authentic presentation of a police vehicle. The interior was also equipped with radios, a laptop, a cage separating the front and back, and handcuffs, among other items.

The radios had access to police and fire frequencies that allowed him to receive information and communicate, which is against federal law.

Cook was placed under arrest at the scene. It is not clear when he’ll appear in court or if he has an attorney.