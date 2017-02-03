BYOB Applications to Begin for Select Boston Restaurants

‘Bring Your Own Bottle’ applications will soon be available for Boston restaurants that meet eligibility requirements.

According to a letter from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s Office, Walsh said, “This measure will bring increased economic opportunity to Boston's neighborhood restaurants and help our city's economic growth overall.”

Applications will be taken beginning Monday, Feb. 6.

Restaurants must meet the following requirements:

• Common Victualler license holders must obtain a BYOB permit prior to allowing patrons to bring alcoholic beverages into their premise;

• Common Victualler license holders with a capacity of 30 or less may apply;

• Only Common Victualler license holders who offer on premise dining with table service provided by wait staff may apply for a BYOB permit;

• Restaurants holding any type of alcoholic beverage license granted by the Licensing Board or the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) are not eligible to hold a BYOB permit;

• The licensee, manager of record and all employees must complete an in-person, insurance industry-approved safe service of alcohol training program, prior to issuance of a BYOB permit;

• Restaurants in the Downtown, North End, South End, Bay Village, Fenway, Chinatown, Seaport, West End, Beacon Hill and Back Bay neighborhoods are not eligible.

Additional details and requirements can be found here.