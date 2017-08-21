PD: Baby Left in Unattended Van With Windows Up

The mother and uncle of a 16-month-old baby girl left unattended in a van with the windows up in East Windsor on Monday have been arrested, police said.

Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos, 22, of New Britain, and her brother, Juan Sanchez-Cerritos, 30, of New Britain, face charges that include risk of injury to a child, leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment.

East Windsor police said they were investigating an incident where a child was left in the vehicle at Wal-Mart on Prospect Hill Road around 6:30 p.m.

A passerby was going to shop when they saw the baby in the vehicle with the windows up. They immediately called 911, police said.

Police and medical personnel were able to get the baby girl out of the unlocked van and they were transported to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center for evaluation.

The external air temperature was noted to be approximately 81 degrees at the time of the incident. The 16-month-old baby was distressed and sweating profusely but overall, she was unharmed, police said.

East Windsor officers were at the scene for 45 minutes when two people, later identified as the baby's mother, Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos, and her brother Juan Sanchez-Cerritos, came to the parked vehicle.

The mother of the baby girl said she forgot the child was in the van.

The Department of Children and Families and police are investigating the incident.

The temperatures were as high as 87 degrees in the area on Monday, according to NBC Connecticut meteorologists.

Both suspects were held on a $100,000 bond and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

CORRECTION: Police first reported that the baby was under the age of 1 but corrected her age to 16 months.