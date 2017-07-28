Mass. Teacher Accused of 'Improper Conduct'

A Massachusetts high school teacher is on administrative leave as school officials investigate allegations of "improper conduct."

"The district is aware of the allegations of improper conduct involving a Barnstable High School teacher," Barnstable Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said. "We take these allegations seriously and are cooperating with the Barnstable Police Department as the matter is investigated. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave."

Barnstable police confirmed that they are investigating, but wouldn't reveal any details.