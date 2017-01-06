In this 2012 file photo, Barry Cadden, co-director of New England Compounding Center, appears at an oversight hearing on whether a fungal meningitis outbreak could have been prevented. He invoked the Fifth Amendment to all questions.

A jury has been seated in the federal case against a former pharmaceutical compounding CEO charged in connection with a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak that killed more than 60 people nationwide in 2012.

Barry Cadden, who was also a co-founder and head pharmacist of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center in Framingham, is charged with 25 counts of murder and other offenses under federal racketeering laws.

The 15-member panel, which consists of five men and 10 women, were given instructions by the judge Friday morning.

Prosecutors will argue that steroid injections sold by the company were tainted as a result of poor sanitary conditions. Across 20 states, 64 people died and 750 others fell ill as a result of the outbreak.

Former pharmacy supervisor Glenn Chin is facing the same charges as Cadden, but his trial has been put off until this one is over.

Cadden has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial in U.S. District Court in Boston is expected to last a couple of months.