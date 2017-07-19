Manchester Beach Closes After High Levels of E. coli Found

A public beach in Manchester, New Hampshire has been temporarily closed after unhealthy levels of E. coli bacteria were found in the lake earlier this week.

The Manchester Health Department said the public beach at Crystal Lake is closed to swimming after samples taken on Monday showed elevated levels of the bacteria.

Another sample was taken on Tuesday and the results are expected on Wednesday. The beach will re-open for swimming if the E. coli levels are acceptable.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.