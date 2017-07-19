Beacons Will Bring GPS Signal to Boston Tunnels | NECN
Beacons Will Bring GPS Signal to Boston Tunnels

By Rob Michaelson

    Drivers frustrated by GPS signal loss in Boston's tunnels can soon rest at ease.

    MassDOT has teamed up with navigation app Waze to install hundreds of navigational beacons to maintain GPS signal underground, according to the Boston Globe.

    The beacons will be installed in the Ted Williams, Central Artery and O’Neill tunnels by the end of the month.

    Waze is providing the beacons, which have already been installed in Pittsburgh, Paris and Israel, for free as part of a pilot program.

