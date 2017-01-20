FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 30-23 at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in a rare good mood at Friday's media availability. He cracked a few jokes and even smiled a couple times - a departure from his usual press conference persona.

A question about the three Rutgers alums who had interceptions Saturday - Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon and Logan Ryan - elicited a smile from Belichick as he talked about how hard he rode the three defensive backs after a poor preseason performance last year.

His signature sarcasm was also on full display. At one point during the press conference he stopped and quipped, "Where's all the stuff from Wednesday? The helmets and the... it got thrown out?" He was referring to the Patriots and Steelers helmets and the replica of the AFC Championship trophy that were present for the Patriots media availability earlier in the week.

That doesn't mean there wasn't a bit of grumpy Belichick on Friday.

When one reporter asked him if he has any pre-game traditions or superstitions, he snapped back, "Yeah, try to coach and play good. That goes a long way."

Quarterback Tom Brady, Ryan and tackle Nate Solder are all expected to address the media around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The Patriots are face off against the Steelers at 6:40 p.m. Sunday.