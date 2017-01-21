Big Storm Coming Our Way

Tonight: (Saturday Night): Starting off clear, but turning cloudy late. Lows in the low 40s. Tomorrow (Sunday): Cloudy. Increasingly windy. An isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Monday: Rain developing, interior snow and ice. Strong, possibly damaging winds. High in the low 40s. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Winds, rain, snow and ice – it appears this next coastal storm will have it all. Our weather takes a downturn late Sunday. The Patriots game will be dry, but winds will begin to increase out of the east. That could impact the game, especially during the second half.

Monday, the rain will arrive from the south. North of the Mass Pike, the forecast gets a bit iffy. We will see a rain, snow and ice line setting up. A wintry mix is possible along the state line of Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Precipitation mostly snow is possible across the western half of New Hampshire – from Nashua north. Significant snow accumulations (6”+) are possible. From eastern New Hampshire through interior Maine a significant ice storm is possible. Some forecast models are showing 1”+ ice accumulations --- even half that amount is serious – if the full potential were realized, it would be crippling.

Along the coast, we will see a round of drought denting rain! 1 -3” is possible from the North Shore through the Cape and Islands and into Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Another concern will be the high winds. The strongest wind gusts will be felt across New Jersey and Long Island, but 60 MPH gusts are possible for the Cape and Islands. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible. The timing of the strongest wind is anticipated between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

High Wind Warning has been issued for the Cape and Islands. Gusts up to 65 MPH possible late Monday. Scattered power outages and isolated property damage possible.