'Blustery conditions' and poor insulation are being blamed for a roof fire at a middle school in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the O'Maley Innovation Middle School at about 5:45 p.m. where flames were coming from the roof above the auditorium.

Crews were able to force their way into the school and quickly knock down the fire, containing most of the damage to the roof.

Investigators determined that the fire had originated in the roofing material of the building due to a lack of sufficient insulation around the vent pipe for the emergency generator. The heat from the vent pipe had in turn caused the roofing materials to deteriorate over time, which then caused the to combine with high winds to ignite the fire.

Officials said there was minimal damage to the school which is expected to open as scheduled after the holiday break.

Damage is estimated to be $10,000.