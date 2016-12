Members of the Boston Police Bomb Squad responded to the city's Back Bay neighborhood on Thursday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Object in Back Bay

UP NEXT

Members of the Boston Police Bomb Squad responded to the city's Back Bay neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Police confirmed they were responding to 50 Dalton Street for a report of a suspicious object.

Police Respond to Report of Suspicious Object in Back Bay

Police confirmed the scene was clear and began re-opening the street around 9:45 a.m.