Bombing Survivor Completes Men’s Handcycling Race

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Marc Fucarile finishes the marathon in the handcycling division on April 17, 2017.

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Marc Fucarile completed the marathon in the handcycling division, Monday.

It was the second time Fucarile has completed the race since losing his right leg in the 2013 bombing.

“I just think about the support that I’ve had for the last four years from everybody, complete strangers have supported us, myself and the other survivors,” he said.

“I see their faces on the course today, and I saw them last year too, same people, it’s amazing,” he added.