Barriers, Cameras in Place for 'Boston Free Speech' Rally

In preparation for a free speech rally taking place in downtown Boston on Saturday morning, police are securing the Common area. (Published 2 hours ago)

The controversial "Boston Free Speech" rally takes place on Saturday afternoon on Boston Common and police are preparing for potential unrest.

On Saturday morning, more than 500 concrete barriers and cameras were set up by officers to help control what is expected to be thousands of people on the scene.

The rally has drawn criticism because several of its speakers, who have since dropped out, had ties to white nationalism groups.

In addition to the rally itself, a counter-protest will also occur, sparking concerns of crowd violence in light of the incidents in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend which resulted in several injuries and one person dead.

"We intend to police this event as discreetly as possible and not to interfere with anyone's rights," said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. "But, believe me, we are not going to let anything happen."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh urged anyone not attending the events to stay clear of the area.

"But, if you're coming, don't bring weapons of any kind," said Walsh. "Any signs on sticks ... and know that any bag you bring may be subject to search."

The rally starts at noon and the counter-protest is expected to begin with a march at 9:30 a.m.