Boston Pastor Charged With Drug Trafficking

A large quantity of US currency and a number of stolen items were found in his possession

By Rob Michaelson

    Getty Images, File

    Police arrested the pastor of a Dorchester, Massachusetts church on drug trafficking charges Tuesday morning.

    Willie Wilkerson, who is a pastor of Mission Church at 266 Quincy Street, was arrested on charges of trafficking and intent to distribute Class B & C substances.

    Police say there was a search warrant issued for Wilkerson, his home, and the church. A large quantity of US currency and a number of stolen items were found in his possession.

    He will appear in court on Wednesday. 


    Published 1 minute ago

