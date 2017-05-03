Boston Pastor Charged With Drug Trafficking

Police arrested the pastor of a Dorchester, Massachusetts church on drug trafficking charges Tuesday morning.
Willie Wilkerson, who is a pastor of Mission Church at 266 Quincy Street, was arrested on charges of trafficking and intent to distribute Class B & C substances.
Police say there was a search warrant issued for Wilkerson, his home, and the church. A large quantity of US currency and a number of stolen items were found in his possession.
He will appear in court on Wednesday.
