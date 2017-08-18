Strict Security Measures for Boston's ‘Free Speech’ Rally

Safety is the number one priority as Massachusetts prepares for Saturday’s “Boston Free Speech” rally on the Boston Common. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Massachusetts State Police said they're expecting a crowd in the "thousands" to attend between rally participants and counter-protesters.

Local police will be on the scene of the rally with backup from the state police’s "5th Division." This new division focuses on counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and other threats through collection and analysis of criminal intelligence.

The city has also implemented safety measures to prevent a repeat of the violent events from the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. No large bags, sticks or weapons will be permitted for both rally attendees and their opposition during the rally.

Fencing and concrete barriers are already in place, and dump trucks will also be used to block vehicle access on Saturday.

The Boston Common Frog Pond will be closed on Saturday and that the Swan Boats will not be available for use.

Many local businesses will be closed during the rally, and vendors have been told to avoid the areas.



The event will be limited to noon to 2 p.m. instead of the five-hour window organizers had requested. Rally participants and counter-protesters will be kept separated during the event.

Organizers say the rally is focuses on free speech and are not affiliated with the Charlottesville rally organizers in any way.