Boston Stays Organized as Students Move In

Boston prepares for a major influx of students moving into off-campus housing in what locals refer to as "Allston Christmas" every September 1. (Published 3 hours ago)

In Boston, Sept. 1 means more than just the arrival of another month; it's also a local unofficial holiday known as "Allston Christmas."

On this day every year, Boston students move in droves out of and into apartments and dorms all over the college-heavy city.

In the midst of the U-Haul and dorm-issued rolling bin chaos, the sidewalks are littered with discarded furniture, home decor and, yes, trash - ripe for the picking by residents looking for newly used treasures.

Each year, Boston officials attempt to stay a little more organized than the year before. A major part of this task means allocating certain parking areas and blocking off some streets in order to streamline the moving process.

Merry 'Allston Christmas' to One and All in Boston

‘Tis the season to find piles of unwanted furniture and other items up for grabs across Boston as students move in and out of their apartments. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)

Historically, there are always a few moving trucks that try to take Storrow Drive and inevitably become stuck because of the road's low height limit. Getting "Storrowed" is a reality of moving day that the city tries its best to minimize.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR TRAFFIC MAP

Boston's website also reminds students to take safety measures when moving - don't forget to check that smoke detectors and other household devices are functioning.

For the most up-to-date information about parking restrictions and road closures, check out Boston.gov's move-in page.