Boston Stays Organized as Students Move In

In Boston, Sept. 1 means more than just the arrival of another month; it's also a local unofficial holiday known as "Allston Christmas."
On this day every year, Boston students move in droves out of and into apartments and dorms all over the college-heavy city.
In the midst of the U-Haul and dorm-issued rolling bin chaos, the sidewalks are littered with discarded furniture, home decor and, yes, trash - ripe for the picking by residents looking for newly used treasures.
Each year, Boston officials attempt to stay a little more organized than the year before. A major part of this task means allocating certain parking areas and blocking off some streets in order to streamline the moving process.
Historically, there are always a few moving trucks that try to take Storrow Drive and inevitably become stuck because of the road's low height limit. Getting "Storrowed" is a reality of moving day that the city tries its best to minimize.
CLICK HERE FOR OUR TRAFFIC MAP
Boston's website also reminds students to take safety measures when moving - don't forget to check that smoke detectors and other household devices are functioning.
For the most up-to-date information about parking restrictions and road closures, check out Boston.gov's move-in page.