Boston's L Street Brownies Take Annual New Year's Day Plunge

Hundreds of swimmers were expected to take a dip in Boston Harbor on Sunday for the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge.

The plunge was going to take place at 10:30 a.m. outside the BCYF Curley Community Center in South Boston.

This year, an estimated 600 people were going to swim in the icy waters for what's known as one of Boston's oldest traditions.

The Brownies are the oldest “polar bear” club in America and the plunge has been taking place for 113 years.

Each year, the plunge is dedicated to past and recently deceased Brownies.