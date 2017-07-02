Crashes in Shrewsbury, Bolton, and near Bourne all occurred within an hour on Sunday.

A Series of Crashes Injured and Killed Several on Sunday Afternoon

A 61-year-old female has died after a fatal crash near the Bourne Bridge on Cape Cod Sunday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a crash on Route 28 Northbound at 4:07pm.

According to Trooper Earl Johnson, a 2012 Freightliner was traveling on Route 28 Northbound when it struck the rear of a 2014 Honda CR-V. Also involved was a 2011 Acura MDX.

One of the occupants of the Honda was a 15-year-old girl who was transported by flight to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The second occupant of the Honda was a 61 year-old-female who was pronounced dead at Tobey Hospital. Three other occupants were transported to Falmouth Hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the Freightliner, a 43-year-old-male from Lynn, was uninjured.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



