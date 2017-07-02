Fatal Crash Near Bourne Bridge Leaves One Dead, Several Injured | NECN
Fatal Crash Near Bourne Bridge Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

By Sarah Betancourt

    Crashes in Shrewsbury, Bolton, and near Bourne all occurred within an hour on Sunday.

    (Published Sunday, July 2, 2017)

    A 61-year-old female has died after a fatal crash near the Bourne Bridge on Cape Cod Sunday afternoon.

    Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a crash on Route 28 Northbound at 4:07pm.

    According to Trooper Earl Johnson, a 2012 Freightliner was traveling on Route 28 Northbound when it struck the rear of a 2014 Honda CR-V. Also involved was a 2011 Acura MDX.

    One of the occupants of the Honda was a 15-year-old girl who was transported by flight to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

    The second occupant of the Honda was a 61 year-old-female who was pronounced dead at Tobey Hospital. Three other occupants were transported to Falmouth Hospital with minor injuries.

    The operator of the Freightliner, a 43-year-old-male from Lynn, was uninjured.

    The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


    Published at 5:35 PM EDT on Jul 2, 2017 | Updated at 11:31 PM EDT on Jul 2, 2017

