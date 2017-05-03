Breezy Mix of Sun and Clouds Today

Today: Sun and clouds, high in the low 60s. Overnight: Clear and cool, low in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow: Sunny start, increasing clouds, high in the 60s.

Drier air has arrived along with an old upper level low pressure system that crossing New England today.

That means early sunshine will mix with midday and afternoon clouds in a few showers or a sprinkle. High temperature in the 60s south, 50s north. Wind generally from the west at 10 to 20 mph.

High-pressure from Canada crosses New England overnight tonight and tomorrow, with the driest and brightest weather of the week. With a clear sky tonight, temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s with a chance of some scattered frost.

Tomorrow looks like a nice day with sunshine in the morning, high thin clouds in the afternoon, temperatures warm to the 60s south, 50s north.

Strengthening low pressure coming out of the lower Mississippi Valley approaches tomorrow night with thicker clouds and a low temperature in the 40s.

Friday may start off dry, but rain will arrive from west to east during the morning and especially in the afternoon. Rain will become heavy at times Friday afternoon and overnight, with temperatures in the 50s. Wind at the coast line will gust past 35 mph from the east. Rainfall amounts of 1-2" are likely.

Heavy rain is here to start our Saturday, with gradual drying from west to east, still a lot of clouds and showers possible. High temperature on Saturday in the 60s.

Once again we will see you upper-level low pressure system stall nearby, that means the chance for showers each day from Sunday into next week.

Temperatures will tend to cool below seasonable levels with high temperatures mostly in the 50s much of next week.