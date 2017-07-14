Brides Panicked After Alfred Angelo Bridal Suddenly Closes

Florida-based bridal salon Alfred Angelo appears to have closed many, if not all, of its locations across the country this week, including several stores in New England.

WJAR-TV reports that several brides contacted them, saying the location in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, called and told them to pick up their dresses as soon as possible due to the closure.

Mollie Frish, a contract seamstress with the Manchester, Connecticut, location, told NBC Connecticut that a manager said the chain was shutting down nationwide due to financial problems. She said all employees were told Thursday morning that the day’s shifts would be their last.

Brides across the world have turned to the company’s Facebook page, concerned that they are losing out on dresses they paid money for, while others claimed the company was still taking money on orders that couldn’t be fulfilled.

Facebook user Jessica Berry posted, “Can anyone tell me if they are sending dresses to Australia? I purchased mine in May from a bridal shop and was told it will be here in August. I need this dress!”

Facebook user Dana Elbey wrote, “I believe we all understand that the economy can change quickly and businesses thrive and fail. But someone obviously had a clue as to what was going on. How dare you continue to take orders on dresses! How dare you suddenly tell brides and maids to pick up their dresses last minute or lose them forever!”

Alfred Angelo has two other locations in Massachusetts, in Danvers and Dedham. It's unclear if those locations are also closed.

NBC Boston has reached out to Alfred Angelo for a comment and has not heard back.