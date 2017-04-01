Brockton Man Rescued by Firefighters Dies From Injuries | NECN
UPDATED: 
Early Warning Weather Alert Day
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Brockton Man Rescued by Firefighters Dies From Injuries

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The man rescued earlier in the week by firefighters at an apartment building in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to his family.

    Eighty-two-year-old Paul Mulloy was rescued Tuesday by firefighters from the second floor of the Madrid Square Apartments on Oak Street.

    Mulloy's family said he had been hospitalized at Mass General in critical condition due to burns over 35 percent of his body. His wife was not home at the time of the fire.

    Two firefighters also suffered burns in the blaze.

    The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices