The man rescued earlier in the week by firefighters at an apartment building in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to his family.

Eighty-two-year-old Paul Mulloy was rescued Tuesday by firefighters from the second floor of the Madrid Square Apartments on Oak Street.

Mulloy's family said he had been hospitalized at Mass General in critical condition due to burns over 35 percent of his body. His wife was not home at the time of the fire.

Two firefighters also suffered burns in the blaze.

The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen.