While a Massachusetts man continues to recover, firefighters who saved him from his burning Brockton, Massachusetts, apartment are recalling the rescue.

Seconds after being called to the Madrid Square Apartments on Oak Street Tuesday, firefighters had to use a ladder to pull 82-year-old Paul Mulloy down from the second floor.

The dramatic rescue was caught on video.

"As a 20 year veteran of this department, to watch that video it almost gives me goosebumps," said Brockton Fire Deputy Brian Nardelli. "It doesn't happen everyday. When it does happen, we are fortunate to have the training."

Before first responders even arrived, Nardelli said firefighters were already preparing.

"Buildings like Madrid Square where the fire was yesterday, we pre-fire plan those buildings," he said. "We understand the building's construction."

Once firefighters are inside a burning building, Nardelli said the smoke can make it incredibly difficult for them to see what's in front of them.

"The movies don't do it justice. We communicate through bump contact," he said. "We communicate through getting right into each other's faces and talking to one another."

There's still no word on what caused the fire.

Mulloy remains hospitalized in critical condition due to burns over 35 percent of his body. His family says a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay his medical expenses.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized for burns.