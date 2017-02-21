Man Arrested in Connection With Homicide Investigation

A man is accused of murdering of another man in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Plymouth district attorney's office said Michael Pircio is due in Brockton District Court to face a murder charge in connection with the death of William James Porter, 29.

Police say Pircio hit Porter in the head with an object during a fight inside Porter's apartment on Menlo Street Another person called 911, and Porter was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if Pircio has an attorney.

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing.

