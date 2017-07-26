Stray Bullet Goes Through Bedroom Walls of Norwich Home

Norwich police are investigating after someone shot a gun toward a crowd exiting a house party on McKinley Avenue Tuesday night, sending bullets into the bedroom of another home nearby.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired on McKinley Avenue around 11:10 p.m. When officers arrived they found several kids running from a home near the corner of McKinley and Perkins Avenues.

Investigators determined that a large house party was breaking up and as the crowd left, someone fired around five shots toward the crowd.

No injuries were reported, but officers found bullet damage to a house nearby. The bullet went through two walls of an occupied bedroom, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact call Detective Kevin Wilbur #296 or Investigator Christopher Hawrylik #1034 of the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 extension 6 or the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 extension 4. Tips may remain confidential.