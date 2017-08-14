A unity rally was held Monday evening in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Hundreds of people turned out Monday evening on the steps of City Hall in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for a unity rally following the deadly weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The message of "Cambridge Stands with Charlottesville" is that the city does not stand for the intolerance and fear that was shown over the weekend in Virgina.

Mayor E. Denise Simmons said the tragic events "make you worry about the society we are becoming."

Simmons said she plans to sit down with other city leaders to come up with a game plan for this Saturday when a free speech rally is scheduled to be held on Boston Common.

Cambridge is not the only city taking a stand against violence.

"We don't standalone. Boston, Detroit, New York, Newburyport. Cities across the country are saying this is not the way we are," Simmons said. "This is not America being great. This is America being abysmal."