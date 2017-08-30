Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are warning residents to be vigilant after a string of break-ins have occurred in a ten day stretch in two neighborhoods.

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are alerting residents about a string of break-ins and urging people to make sure their doors and windows are locked.

"I got a tip from the Cambridge Police on my cell phone," said resident Sharon Watson. "And that was comforting to know that they’re keeping the residents up to date with what’s going on."

Police said there have been 7 break-ins in a 10-day stretch.

"We always lock our windows and doors anytime we leave the house," said resident Allison Zacharek. "My husband is really stringent about that but I was just walking home now thinking maybe we should get motion sensing lights to put around the house."

Investigators say both cars and homes have been broken into. It’s been happening in the mid-Cambridge and Cambridgeport neighborhoods, typically between midnight and 6 a.m.

In some of the crimes, rocks or bricks were used to smash through windows. In other cases, doors and windows had been left unlocked.

"Sometimes you forget," said resident Matt Pickett. "People aren’t perfect and sometimes when an error like that meets an opportunistic criminal, you’ve got the recipe for a crime."

In only one incident did someone actually see a suspect.

Police said in one incident, a victim actually saw a suspect. The victim told police he had dreadlocks and took off on a bicycle.