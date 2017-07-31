Cape Cod Fire Captain Unexpectedly Passes Away - NECN
Cape Cod Fire Captain Unexpectedly Passes Away

By Tim Jones

    Falmouth Fire/Rescue Department
    Captain Greg Clements

    A Cape Cod fire captain unexpectedly passed away while visiting Hyannis with friends Sunday evening, officials announced.

    According to the Falmouth Fire/Rescue Department, funeral arrangements for Captain Greg Clements are incomplete at the time.

    A Facebook post from the department reads in part, "Greg was the Senior Captain in our organization, he was an outstanding firefighter and a respected leader."

    People are asked to keep Clements' family in their thoughts.

    Other details about Clements' passing were not immediately available.

