Cape Cod Fire Captain Unexpectedly Passes Away

A Cape Cod fire captain unexpectedly passed away while visiting Hyannis with friends Sunday evening, officials announced.

According to the Falmouth Fire/Rescue Department, funeral arrangements for Captain Greg Clements are incomplete at the time.

A Facebook post from the department reads in part, "Greg was the Senior Captain in our organization, he was an outstanding firefighter and a respected leader."

People are asked to keep Clements' family in their thoughts.

Other details about Clements' passing were not immediately available.