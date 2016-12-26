A gas station manager in Lynn, Massachusetts tells necn that police say a man was shot before crashing into a gas station Monday morning, causing serious damage. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Gas Station Manager: Police Say Man Was Shot Before Crashing

The incident happened at a gas station on Boston Street.

The maroon Honda almost completely went inside what appears to be one of the station’s service bays.

The force not only destroyed the garage door but also caused damage to the building, with cement blocks crumbled.

Lynn Police tell us they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash and what caused the driver to lose control.

The maroon car was the only one on scene.

There is no word on the driver’s injuries.