Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts is the winner of Wednesday's $759 million jackpot. (Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017)

Police in Chicopee, Massachusetts, are warning the public of an impersonator pretending to be Powerball Jackpot winner Mavis Wanczyk.

Wanczyk won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot last week. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes.

Wanczyk said the Powerball win will allow her to retire after 32 years at her job. She already called her employers and told them she won't be coming back to work.



Officials say the fake account is just one of many that has surfaced online.

They are urging members of the public to refrain from "liking" or sharing" the page in order to get cash from the winner.

Once members of the public "like" or "share" they will be asked for personal information such as bank account information.