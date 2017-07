A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood early Friday morning.

Boston EMS says the 6-year-old fell out of a window inside a home at 21 Magnolia Street around 2 a.m.

Details on injuries and the condition of the child have not been released.

No further details are available at this time.