The coastal storm that brought strong winds and light snow accumulation to the Cape & the Islands will slide off the coastline later this evening. For Boston and southeast Massachusetts, which were gloomy all day due to the overcast skies, we will see a gradual clearing overnight with temperatures sliding into the lower 30s by the coast, upper 20s farther inland, and into the low 20s in far northern New England.

High pressure dominates for the start of the work week, along with a slight warm-up for the first day of spring and into Tuesday. Highs Monday under mostly sunny skies will range into the low 40s north and near 50 south, which will bring on some melting. It will be breezy at times with gusts nearing 25 MPH.

But, don't get too comfortable with the warm-up. Another cold front from Canada pushes in midday Tuesday with clouds and a few rain showers, changing to snow showers in northern New England late in the day and overnight. High temperatures Tuesday in the 40s to near 50° at the South Coast, while falling into the 30s in northern New England.

The air coming to New England Wednesday is straight from the north pole; that means very cold wind with a high temperature in the 20s to lower 30s, and more sun than clouds.

It's a strong high-pressure system that should have a clear sky here Wednesday night and Thursday, with record low temperatures possible near 0° in the coldest spots Thursday morning, warming into the 20s north and 30s south for a bright and brisk afternoon.

More rapid-fire changes on Friday as a warm front approaches from the south, at the same time as a new cold front approaches from the north. It is likely that we will have a period of rain and/or wintry mix, changing to rain showers later Friday and early Saturday.

Low pressure is likely to cross over New England on Saturday night and Sunday. To the north of the low pressure system we will have snow; to the south will be rain. Once again, it's too early to make the call on that one.

Temperatures take a rollercoaster ride after the first day of spring so, as always, we will continue to have the latest updates here and on our mobile app.